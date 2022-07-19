61-year-old woman dies after East Side house fire

CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old woman has died following an early morning house fire on Cleveland's east side.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a house on East 170th Street.

Police initially responded to the scene for a motion detector security alarm, when they found smoke coming from the back of the house.

Officers managed to break into the security doors in the front of the house and found the woman inside the front door.

Police performed CPR until EMS arrived at the scene.

She was transported to Metro Hospital, where she later died due to smoke inhalation.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire was accidental and appears to be cooking.

This is the third fatal house fire in Cleveland since Friday where the homes didn't have working smoke alarms.

