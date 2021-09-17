68-year-old man dies in crash on Brookpark Road; medical emergency believed to be cause

CLEVELAND — A 68-year-old man is dead following a crash that occurred on Brookpark Road Thursday evening, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 10:55 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Kia Forte east on Brookpark Road "well" over the speed limit, police said.

The Kia traveled left of center and into the westbound lanes, then headed off the north side of the street and edge of the entrance ramp to state Route 176.

Continuing east, the Kia traveled onto the sidewalk in front of the buildings on the north side of the street, later striking a guide wire in the area of 1500 Brookpark Road. The vehicle then struck large stones in front of a driveway and overturned, traveling through a metal fence and across a lawn before striking a metal post, crashing through a sign and shrubs and rolling across a grass embankment, according to police.

The vehicle finally came to rest upright on the sidewalk.

The 68-year-old male driver was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, which would have caused the crash.

