A 7-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Fulton Road.

Firefighters had to rescue the boy who was sleeping at the time and became trapped underneath the truck.

Cleveland EMS said the boy was in serious condition.

The boy's mother and brother were also home at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the truck is in custody.

Three families were displaced due to the crash.