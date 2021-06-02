8 Cleveland EMS units experience brownouts over the weekend

CLEVELAND — Eight Cleveland EMS units experienced brownouts over the weekend due to staffing shortages and illness.

According to the city, 18 units continued to run and responded to all calls “in an expeditious” manner.

The city said that brownouts happen periodically.

According to the city, they have procedures in place for triaging emergency calls that are used on a daily basis to ensure the highest priority calls receive immediate response and avoid response delays.

The city said they are working to fill the staffing shortages in an effort to return to full staffing levels.

They are hopeful that the newest cadet class of eight paramedics will help with the shortage by the end of June.