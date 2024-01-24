Annual memory screenings protect brain health

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging people of all ages to get annual memory screenings.

Regular memory screenings are an early detection tool of potential memory problems.

Memory screenings consist of a series of questions and take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

"This will test your thinking, your memory skills and you'll have that baseline score on a year-by-year basis," said Charles Fuschillo Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

"Not all memory issues are attributed to Alzheimer's disease and you won't know it if you don't get a checkup," said Fuschillo.

You can schedule a free, virtual memory screening by calling the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 866-232-8484 or by clicking here.

