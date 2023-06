For the second time in less than a week, a fire station in Cleveland was shot with bullets, this time at Station 24.

According to Lt. Mike Norman, a bullet hit a back door at the station on Clark Avenue at 11:15 p.m.

There no was damage.

The incident is under investigation.

Last week, a bullet was shot into Cleveland Fire Station 22 on Superior Avenue near East 75th Street.

RELATED: Bullet hits Cleveland Fire Station 22