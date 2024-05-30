Asian Lantern Festival returns this summer

The Asian Lantern Festival will be lighting up the night sky again this summer.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be bringing the event back in July.

It will include everything guests know and love, including live aerobatic performances and foods inspired by Asia's rich culture.

This year, there will be all new lantern displays and new themed areas spread out across the zoo.

Visitors can choose between walking around the zoo to check out the displays or driving through the zoo on select nights.

