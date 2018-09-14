Authorities looking for man who fought with, ran from state trooper during traffic stop

CLEVELAND - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cleveland man who authorities say assaulted an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop and then ran from the scene.

Antone D. Borden, 20, has been charged with assault on a police officer.

The traffic stop happened around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 12 on Denison Avenue near West 58th Street.

According to OSHP, the trooper pulled over a minivan for having a license plate that didn't match the vehicle.

When the trooper walked up to the van, the suspect jumped out and ran off. The trooper deployed his Taser and the man fell to the ground but was able to get back up. When the suspect tried to run again, he was tackled by the trooper, and the two struggled on the ground. During the fight, the trooper's Taser fell to the ground, and the suspect grabbed it and took off, authorities said.

The trooper tried to chase the suspect but lost sight of him a moment later.

The trooper located three bags of a white powdery substance and a handgun at the scene. Authorities said they were able to identify the suspect by the identification card he left behind.

The trooper didn't sustain any serious injuries or require medical care, authorities said.