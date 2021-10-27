Bachelor Live on Stage returns to Cleveland next year

CLEVELAND — Are you a fan of The Bachelor? Well, then we have some good news for you.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is returning to Cleveland after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be hosted by former Bachelorette and Bachelorette in Paradise contestant Becca Kufrin.

“I hope the audience will feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and connection (fingers crossed) that I felt when I joined Bachelor Nation,” said Kufrin.

The tour will feature men from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise as the on-stage Bachelor (hopefully Akron native Michael A from Katie's season will be Cleveland's Bachelor, but that's just wishful thinking.)

The show will fit an entire season of The Bachelor into one night.

The Bachelor Live on Stage will be in Cleveland on March 26 at the KeyBank Stage Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 29.

For more information, click here.

