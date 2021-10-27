Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Bachelor Live on Stage returns to Cleveland next year

Tickets go on sale Friday
items.[0].image.alt
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
ABC
<p>Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as the next man to hand out roses on the ABC reality show. If that name doesn't look familiar, think back to "The Bachelorette" season 8 in 2012 when Luyendyk Jr. was the runner up who vied for the heart of Emily Maynard.</p>
The new 'Bachelor' is....
Posted at 4:14 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 16:14:22-04

CLEVELAND — Are you a fan of The Bachelor? Well, then we have some good news for you.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is returning to Cleveland after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be hosted by former Bachelorette and Bachelorette in Paradise contestant Becca Kufrin.

“I hope the audience will feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and connection (fingers crossed) that I felt when I joined Bachelor Nation,” said Kufrin.

The tour will feature men from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise as the on-stage Bachelor (hopefully Akron native Michael A from Katie's season will be Cleveland's Bachelor, but that's just wishful thinking.)

The show will fit an entire season of The Bachelor into one night.

The Bachelor Live on Stage will be in Cleveland on March 26 at the KeyBank Stage Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 29.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.