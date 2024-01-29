Benefits of filing your taxes early

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The IRS started accepting and processing 2023 tax returns on Monday, January 29.

If you want to maximize your refund and get your money sooner, experts suggest filing your taxes as soon as possible.

The benefit of filing early isn't just financial — it also helps protect you against identity theft.

"Somebody who might have stolen or bought your information out on the dark web can't swoop in and file a fake tax return," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt.

Steber said a tax professional can help you keep your personal information secure and find you more tax credits or deductions when filing.

"All of those have enormous impact on your tax return and in most cases to the good, but if you ignore them or shortcut it or leave it off or do it yourself on a smartphone, on your commute in, you can leave money on the table that should have been tax refund money in your pocket," said Steber.

The deadline to file your taxes or request an extension is Monday, April 15.