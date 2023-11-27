Beware Cyber Monday scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cyber Monday is the busiest day of the year to shop online.

According to a holiday shopping survey conducted by marketing company Drive Research, 66% of people plan to shop for Cyber Monday deals this year, a 2% increase from 2022.

Cyber Monday spending is expected to reach $12 billion, a 6% increase from 2022.

If you shop online, make sure the website you are buying from is secure.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank talked to Cuyahoga County's director of consumer affairs, Sheryl Harris, about how to avoid holiday shopping scams.

"One of the things that scam sites tend to do is pick items that are popular or expensive and they advertise them at such low prices, but they don't have that ability to deliver," said Harris.

Harris warns shoppers to be skeptical about Cyber Monday deals posted on social media because not all advertisers are reputable.

If you see a suspicious post or website, report it to Cuyahoga County's Scam Squad by calling 216-443-SCAM (7226) or file a complaint online.

