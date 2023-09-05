Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after crashing into break wall

The Coast Guard rescued a boat full of people after it crashed into a break wall in Lake Erie.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday near the East 9th Street Pier.

News 5's overnight photographer saw the Coast Guard towing the damaged boat back to shore.

Quick work by @USCGGreatLakes just north of E9th Pier. Call for a boat into the breakwall. Looks like everyone was ok and they towed the boat. Working on more details. pic.twitter.com/nCr75lgl4h — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 5, 2023

Five people were on the boat at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.