Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after crashing into break wall

The Coast Guard rescued a boat full of people after it crashed into a break wall in Lake Erie.
Boat into break wall.jpg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 09:38:40-04

The Coast Guard rescued a boat full of people after it crashed into a break wall in Lake Erie.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday near the East 9th Street Pier.

News 5's overnight photographer saw the Coast Guard towing the damaged boat back to shore.

Five people were on the boat at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.