'Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way' is officially happening

More than a year after fans created a petition to rename the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue, "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way" is finally happening.

On Aug. 11, from noon to 2 p.m., the city will be hosting a street renaming ceremony in honor of the group.

'Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way' signs could be coming to Cleveland once council considers fans' petition

In Feb. 2022, fans created a petition to add a sign above East 99th Street that reads, “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.”

“There's nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” said Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity.

Haney and Juan Goodwin went door-to-door, getting signature after signature. They needed 70% of the street, and that’s what they got within a span of two hours in the cold.

Once the petition was done and signed, it was sent to the Cleveland City Council, where Councilman Kevin Conwell was left shocked by how quickly they got the signatures.

Bone Thugs remains one of the only groups to have worked with deceased artists such as 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E and Big Pun while they were still alive.