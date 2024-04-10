Broadband providers begin providing new comparison labels

CLEVELAND — Shopping for broadband service within your budget is getting easier.

Starting April 10, major internet providers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon will begin displaying information online similar to nutritional labels on food products so customers can compare pricing, speeds and data allowances.

The labels also include whether the plan has an installation fee and explain the financial consequences of paying late or terminating the contract.

"It's just an easier way for consumers to really digest and understand what's truly going into their bill," said Jeff Kew, a spokesperson for Verizon.

Kew told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank that while the labels are helpful, they are missing other details customers should know.

"It doesn't include factors like reliability, it doesn't include factors that the networks have happening behind the scenes," said Kew. "You still need to ask questions with representatives as far as what is the differentiator between the networks themselves."

The FCC mandated all major broadband providers display the new labels to create greater transparency.

Smaller internet providers have until October to display the labels.

