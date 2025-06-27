Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Car slams into transformer on Opportunity Corridor

We are tracking a major traffic alert that could impact your morning drive.
Car slams into transformer on Opportunity Corridor
Oppurtunity crash.jpg
Posted

A section of the eastbound lanes on Opportunity Corridor is blocked after a driver crashed into a transformer.

Multiple traffic lights in that area are off.

Police have blocked the entrance to East 55th Street.

News 5's overnight news tracker captured firefighters spraying the transformer around 3:45 a.m.

A Jeep lost control and crashed into the transformer, bringing down the wires and ripping it from the ground.

If you use the Opportunity Corridor, be prepared for delays.

Westbound lanes are moving.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair the transformer.

The driver's condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.