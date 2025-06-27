Car slams into transformer on Opportunity Corridor

A section of the eastbound lanes on Opportunity Corridor is blocked after a driver crashed into a transformer.

Multiple traffic lights in that area are off.

Police have blocked the entrance to East 55th Street.

News 5's overnight news tracker captured firefighters spraying the transformer around 3:45 a.m.

If you use I-490 to Opportunity and points east you may encounter some issues this morning. A car just took out the transformer that appears to power the majority of traffic lights in the area of East 55th. The access from East 55th via Quadrant is closed but 490 is open. pic.twitter.com/2bYSNnjN4G — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 27, 2025

A Jeep lost control and crashed into the transformer, bringing down the wires and ripping it from the ground.

If you use the Opportunity Corridor, be prepared for delays.

Westbound lanes are moving.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair the transformer.

The driver's condition is currently unknown.