Case Western Reserve's 'Fix-It-Cle' repair workshops promote circular economy, expand to off-campus sites

CLEVELAND — Case Western Reserve University’s (CWRU) “Fix-It Cle” workshops are taking on the community’s repair needs in hopes of helping strengthen sustainability across Greater Cleveland.

“We want people to feel empowered to repair their things at home, and moreover, so that they can understand how things work, but also understand that things don't have to be thrown away often,” said Jimmy Salgado Juarez, Manager of Program Development and Implementation.

The free workshops are in partnership with Circular Cleveland, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Neighborhood Connections, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District and the Sears think [box] on the CWRU campus.

“We had somebody bring in a garage door opener or somebody bring in a lamp, somebody to bring in toaster oven,” said Salgado Juarez. “More often than not, we have a lot of people bring in clothing items. So, things that have ripped the seam, things that aren't flexible anymore, [and] things that just need a quick hem, for example.”

Over the years, the workshops have completed about 70 to 80% of successful repairs.

“If a professional repair shop or like best buy won't take it, then we might not be able to take it either,” Juarez said.

The Fix-It-Cle workshop is available at CWRU every fourth Monday of the month. It will also be available at a designated location in Greater Cleveland every second Saturday of the month.

