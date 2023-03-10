Catholic Charities seeking volunteers to help distribute Easter meals

CLEVELAND — The Catholic Diocese announced that Catholic Charities is in need of volunteers to help distribute 10,000 meals during its annual Easter Hot Meals event.

The meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Easter at the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center, 1736 Superior Ave.

Additionally, the charity will be delivering meals to 15 community partners starting at 9:30 a.m.

The organization said their greatest need this year is delivery drivers.

If you're interested in volunteering or would like to request a meal, you can call 216-377-3725 or visit this website. You can also email holidays@ccdocle.org.

