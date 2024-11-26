Cavs G Darius Garland and friends handing out meals in Cleveland for 'MealsGiving'

CLEVELAND — It's the season of giving, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is showing how thankful he is for the city of Cleveland by handing out more than 1,000 free meals on Tuesday.

Garland, partnered with the Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E.) foundation, will help serve hot meals to newly housed families, children from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), first responders, and military veterans.

Joining Garland for MealsGiving is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, as well as some other Cleveland athletes, influencers, media members and volunteers.

“I’m incredibly proud to partner with Mayor Bibb to serve meals to the Cleveland community – a place I’m grateful to call home – for this amazing MealsGiving event. A special thank you to the RAKE organization for helping us bring joy and smiles during this holiday season.” Garland said in a press release.

Bibb proclaimed MealsGiving—which was created by R.A.K.E.'s founder, comedian Ricky Smith— as an official holiday in the City of Cleveland. Garland will celebrate the day with his event, which will be held at Cordelia.

The Cleveland restaurant will be closed to the public while Garland and friends serve 500+ meals to members of the community, with another 500+ going out for delivery.

While Garland's event has filled its need for volunteers and will serve select groups of community members, the idea behind MealsGiving is to involve everyone in Cleveland and beyond.

Garland, Bibb and Smith all encourage individuals to pay it forward in any way they can.

Here's a list of recommended activities to participate in MealsGiving on Tuesday, Nov. 26:



Have a pizza delivered to a far-away friend.

Pick. up takeout for your roommate.

Bring a deli or sandwich tray to work.

Donate to a local shelter or food bank.

Pay for the person behind you in line.

Surprise a loved one with breakfast in bed.

Pack two lunches, one for you and one to share.

Host a community BBQ in a local park.

Make and share bagged lunches as a family.

Throw a potluck-style dinner party.

Drop off a casserole at the neighbor's house.

Cater a meal for local first responders.

Individuals, restaurants and organizations alike are encouraged to participate in expressing gratitude through food. Participation can be shared on social media platforms by tagging @mealsgiving and using the hashtag #mealsgiving.