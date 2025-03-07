Watch Now
Check out Cleveland's new People's Flag

The Cleveland Flag Project has unveiled its new design for the People's Flag of Cleveland.
Shan Rodich of Aurora designed the flag.

It was picked by a citywide vote, with more than 500 entries.

The six-sided star is a nod to the symbol on the current city flag and Cleveland's historical nickname of the sixth city.

The blue represents Lake Erie and the color scheme is a nod to the original Cleveland flag and the Ohio State flag.

