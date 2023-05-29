Cities across Northeast Ohio come together for Memorial Day

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — From Westlake to South Euclid and nearly every community in between, cities across Northeast Ohio came together Monday to celebrate Memorial Day and to honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice as part of the United States armed forces.

The Memorial Day parade in University Heights drew large crowds of jubilant revelers, some of whom have attended the yearly event for many years.

“I have literally been coming to this parade since I was in kindergarten,” said Nicole Nichols. “My mom owns a house down the road there. We would sit out in the front… Every year like clockwork. I always brag about it. I record it every year. It’s always on my Facebook page.”

Memorial Day parades across Northeast Ohio featured a smorgasbord of different civic and non-profit organizations, including Boy and Girl Scout troops, high school marching bands, and elected leaders. Many parents like Catherine Booth of Westlake brought their children to partake in the festivities, while also teaching them the meaning behind the federal holiday.

“I think it’s important especially at this this climate in our country to come together and celebrate America, be a little patriotic, and come together for the men and women that keep us safe,” Booth said.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Americans have celebrated Memorial Day since the years following the Civil War. It officially became a federal holiday in 1971.

