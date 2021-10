CLEVELAND — If you're thinking about adopting a dog, now would be a great time.

From Oct. 21 until Oct. 24, City Dogs will be hosting an adopt-a-thon with a reduced adoption price of $21.

The shelter will have special walk-up adoptions on Thursday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

City Dogs has been operating over capacity for months.

