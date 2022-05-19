Watch
City Dogs offers $31 adoption fees in May with more than 100 dogs in shelter

Posted at 5:14 PM, May 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — If you're considering adopting a dog, May is the perfect month.

City Dogs Cleveland has an overflowing amount of dogs in their facility and has had to start boarding dogs in their offices and garage.

The shelter currently has more than 120 dogs available for adoption.

During the month of May, the shelter has cut adoption prices in half to just $31.

The shelter is located at 9203 Detroit Avenue.

They've also reported a surge in lost dogs coming their way every day with few owners claiming their dogs. They want to remind owners to keep their dogs secure outdoors, wear up-to-date identification and have them microchipped.

