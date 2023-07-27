City gathering ideas on future of parks and rec centers as teen violence soars

CLEVELAND — As teen violence soars across Northeast Ohio, Cleveland’s mayor and police chief believe there’s no excuse for kids to turn to the streets.

“From our rec centers to all the great out-of-school time programs that exist in our city, every young person should have something to do in our community,” said Mayor Justin Bibb during a news conference Wednesday.

So what are the barriers keeping teens out of Cleveland’s nearly two-dozen recreation centers? That’s one question organizers of an effort to develop a new master for the city’s parks and recreation centers are hoping to answer.

City leaders say the 18-month project will help provide a roadmap for future funding decisions.

Dozens of people came to Zelma George Recreation Center Thursday to give feedback on the plan.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Deborah Gray said the timing is critical as juvenile crime soars across the city.

Prosecutors said the number of teens charged with murder in the first seven months of 2023 equals the number charged in all of 2021.

“We’re hoping this will open up new doors whereas we can bring those youth that don’t have anything to do, hoping also this will help them to start coming to the recs,” said Gray.

Along with talking to dozens of attendees at the open house, organizers are also partnering to reach kids and teens in the city to learn more about improvements they’d like to see, and barriers that keep them from using parks now.

“They want fences around the football fields, some of the swings are rusty,” said Jacinda Walker, who estimates she’s collected feedback from more than 60 teens and young adults so far. “They want to know how come the grass isn’t regularly mowed.”

But is getting teens off the streets and into rec centers really the solution to turning the tide of teen crime in Cleveland?

Some at the open house believe so.

“This is a place they can all come and gather,” said longtime Cleveland resident Cora Ruffin. “And if we have positive people teaching them, maybe it will help a lot.”

“They need more people out here, outspoken people saying ‘come on over here, we’ve got this going on over here. Bring the kids,” said Terrance Burrell, a father of four.

Similar open houses are scheduled Thursday at Thurgood Marshall Rec Center and Saturday at Cleveland Public Library’s South Branch on Scranton Road.

Organizers expect the full master plan will be completed next summer.

