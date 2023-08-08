Watch Now
Cleveland announces 2nd Annual MGK Day celebration to benefit schools, food bank

City of Cleveland
Image for Cleveland's 2nd annual MGK Day celebration.
The City of Cleveland announced that MGK Day is back this year — it will be a community celebration to raise funds for Cleveland schools and the food bank.

Mayor Justin Bibb declared Aug. 13 as the official MGK Day after Machine Gun Kelly decided to end his multi-city Mainstream Sellout Tour in Cleveland in 2022.

This year, according to the event website, MGK Day will be a charity-centric event dedicated to bringing together the community for a day of music, food, and fun, highlighting "all things Cleveland." The event will take place in Downtown Cleveland - Mall B 300 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114 and will start at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The event will benefit Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Some of the preferred donations are brand new school supplies, bookbags and backpacks, notebooks, writing instruments such as pens and pencils, folders and binders, markers and highlighters, sticky notes, lunchboxes, and brand-new shoes and socks.

There are several different ticket options. You can get your ticket for free and make a commitment to bring school supplies donation. You can donate $50 for entry to the event plus an MGK Day event t-shirt. You also have the option to pay $5 for a ticket, or donate $15 for a ticket, with the donation going to CMSD. You can also donate a custom amount and register for the event, or donate only, with all proceeds going to CMSD and the Greater Cleveland Foot Bank.

You can see more information about MGK Day 2023 and get your tickets here.

All ages are welcome and the website says, "We will celebrate annually on August 13th in a huge way!"

