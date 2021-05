CLEVELAND — A Cleveland bar is starting a new happy hour geared towards dog owners.

Starting June 3, Betts will be hosting Yappy Hour.

Yappy Hour will take place every Thursday this summer on their patio from 3 to 6 p.m.

“Every dog has its day – and at Betts, it is every Thursday on our patio,” said experience specialist Nicole Bakker. “Dogs are welcome on our patio every day – but we wanted to have a special day just for them.”

Betts is located at 2000 East 9th St.