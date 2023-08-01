Cleveland Clinic ranked as one of the best hospitals by US News and World Report

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic has been ranked as a U.S. News Best Hospital by US News and World Report.

According to the US News and World Report's website, "Our team of data journalists analyzes millions of hospital visits and admissions to identify the best hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties, 15 adult specialties and 21 procedures and conditions."

The goal of the ranking is to connect patients to the best care in their area.

The Cleveland Clinic is listed as one of the nation's highest-performing hospitals, something the US News and World Report calls the Best Hospitals Honor Roll. There are 22 hospitals listed in total.

In addition to the Best Hospitals Honor Roll ranking, Cleveland Clinic received the following rankings:



#1 in Ohio for Best Regional Hospital

#1 in Cleveland for Best Regional Hospital

#1 Best Hospitals for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

#3 in Ohio for Best Regional Children's Hosptial

#2 Best Hospitals for Urology

#3 Best Hospitals for Rheumatology

Find the complete list of rankings here.