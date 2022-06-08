Cleveland Fire seeking man caught on camera pouring gasoline inside vehicle, setting it on fire

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Fire is asking for the public's help identifying a man who poured gasoline inside of a vehicle and then set it on fire.

#CLEFIRE is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for Aggravated Arson @ 11:10pm on May 31 at 4815 Franklin. Any information regarding the identity of this male, call Fire Arson Unit at 216-664-6380 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Cash reward may be available. pic.twitter.com/2OjbVDIVLh — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 8, 2022

The crime happened at 11:10 p.m. on May 31 in the 4800 block of Franklin Avenue.

The man is wanted for aggravated arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Arson Unit at 216-664-6380.