Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Cleveland Fire seeking man caught on camera pouring gasoline inside vehicle, setting it on fire

vlcsnap-2022-06-08-18h21m59s954.png
Cleveland Fire
Cleveland Fire is searching for this person who was caught on camera pouring gasoline inside a vehicle and setting it on fire.
vlcsnap-2022-06-08-18h21m59s954.png
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 18:39:43-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Fire is asking for the public's help identifying a man who poured gasoline inside of a vehicle and then set it on fire.

The crime happened at 11:10 p.m. on May 31 in the 4800 block of Franklin Avenue.

The man is wanted for aggravated arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Arson Unit at 216-664-6380.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.