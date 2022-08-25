Cleveland historian, author release book on city's cultural past

CLEVELAND — A well-known Cleveland historian and an author have teamed up to release a new book on the city's cultural past.

Case Western professor John Grabowski and author Lauren Pacini tell the story about the history of Cleveland's outdoor spaces in the Cultural Gardens and how they have shaped the city.

When the park first came to be in 1916, it was called the Shakespeare Garden.

Now, there are currently more than 30 gardens on the trail, located along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Boulevard in Rockefeller Park.

Earlier this year, Pacini gave News 5 a tour of the local bridges that connect the Cultural Gardens.

Wade Park Bridge

The book, "Cleveland's Cultural Gardens" comes out on August 30.