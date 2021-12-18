Cleveland Hopkins expects heavy holiday travel despite rising COVID cases

CLEVELAND — Amanda Lincoln of Shaker Heights is like many Northeast Ohio travelers this holiday season, taking a Christmas trip but making sure she and her family are following all possible COVID-19 safety steps.

“We’re headed to the Grand Canyon, but it’s a little unsettling, I didn't have work today due to the fact that COVID numbers are up," Lincoln said. “We’re going to stay masked and safe, and we’re boosted, so we’ll do the best we can for the holidays.”

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reports it's expecting 400,000 passengers to be departing and arriving between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2.

Cleveland Commissioner of Airports Kahlid Bahhur told News 5 new high-tech snow removal trucks and COVID 19 safety protocol at Hopkins will give passengers the best opportunity to stay safe and on-time to their holiday destination.

"We now have trucks that plow snow, blow snow and sweep snow, and this is just one piece of equipment where typically you’d have three pieces of equipment," Bahhur said. “We’re prepared, whether you’re dropping somebody off at the airport or waiting for somebody to come in.”

“Remember, it starts at home, if you are sick do not travel. Download the airline app and check-in on-line, so when you come to the airport you don’t have to make contact with ticket agents. “Here at the airport, you can also get a COVID-19 test, they’ll email you, print you a copy of the negative test and you’re on your way.”

Amir Eylon, president of Longwoods International, told News 5 his week 52 travel survey is also showing good travel confidence despite the new variant and spiking COVID cases.

“Despite all of this, all of this, we’re still looking at 89% of American travelers saying 'I’m going somewhere,'" Eylon said. “Sixty-eight percent of American travelers say they’re going to visit friends and family. A lot of them missed that last Christmas.”

The latest Hopkins International Airport COVID-19 information can be found here.