Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival extended until Sept. 16

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that the fan-favorite Asian Lantern Festival has been extended.

This year’s festival features a nearly 40-foot-tall lantern, walk-through tunnels and a 150-foot-long Enchanted Garden Experience which includes butterfly, flower and insect displays.

The festival also features live acrobatic performances each hour and culturally-inspired food at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market.

“Already more than 100,000 guests have enjoyed this year’s Asian Lantern Festival,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield. “And beginning this Friday, as part of the festival, guests can check out the Zoo’s newest habitat Susie’s Bear Hollow, home to Andean and sloth bears.”

Tickets will be sold individually or in packs of four and start at $19. CLICK HERE for more information or to buy tickets.

In addition to the extension, the zoo will also be hosting a Wild Ride, which is a family-friendly bicycling event for all ages on Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Guests will be able to ride their bikes throughout the zoo and get one last look at the lanterns.

Tickets for members start at $15 and $16 for non-members.