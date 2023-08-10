Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby pygmy slow loris

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the birth of a baby pygmy slow loris.

The baby was born to first-time parents Nova and Asiago.

"Pygmy slow lorises are endangered and this birth is extra special for the Zoo population trying to maintain sustainability of this species," the zoo stated in a Facebook post announcing the birth.

The pygmy or lesser slow loris natively inhabits forests and bamboo groves in Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, according to information on the Cleveland Zoo's website. It is nocturnal and lives in trees, rarely descending to the ground.

"Though appearing slow, it can strike with speed. Gripping a branch with both feet and standing erect, it throws its body forward and seizes its prey with both hands," the zoo's website states.

Its diet in the wild includes large mollusks, insects, lizards, birds, small mammals and fruits.

Newborn infants look just like miniature adults with full coats and open eyes from birth. Newborns are so well-developed that mothers are able to "park" them on branches while they go search for food.

Watch nocturnal footage of a pygmy slow loris munching on some food at the zoo:

A pygmy slow loris at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Guests can visit the baby in the Primate, Cat and Aquatics building.