Cleveland mother killed in unsolved Dec. 30 hit-skip accident

CLEVELAND — Mary Ann Burey was walking across Storer Avenue on Cleveland's west side hoping to get groceries for her two young children on Dec. 30, when she was hit and killed by a car that sped away from the scene.

Police say the 35-year-old mother was hit by silver sedan in the 5600 block of Storer Avenue just after 10 p.m. Police say witnesses saw the female driver of the silver car stop to check on Burey, along with the female driver of a black sedan, but both women sped away seconds later.

Anthony Garcia Mary Ann Burey fatally hit by a car in the 5600 block of Storer Avenue in Cleveland on Dec. 30

Burey's husband, BJ McKay Burey, can't believe his wife of 14 years is gone and is asking anyone with information to please contact Cleveland police.

“She was dead before she even got to the hospital," Burey McKay said. “We got two little boys with no mother, and I want these people to pay for what they’ve done.”

“It's terrible, terrible, it’s a nightmare, and then going to my house and knowing that she’s not there. I had to take my kids to grandma’s, because they can’t stay with me right now until I get this all squared up.”

Burey's bother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Amanda Burey, have set up a January 8 memorial for the Cleveland mother, along with a Facebook fund-raising page for her two young children.

“It’s sad to me that somebody would do this to my sister, because she didn’t deserve to die like that," Hugh Burey said. "It’s very sad the family is very tore-up about it.”

“It’s very shocking and the family is very upset an hurt. For somebody to do that, I mean it’s really horrible. She loved her children, she loved everybody.”

"It is very unimaginable, and I hope they come forward and do the right thing, or get arrested because justice should be served.”

Cleveland police say they are reviewing surveillance video from Storer Avenue businesses and are looking into license plate numbers obtained by witnesses, but are asking anyone with information to please contact them immediately.

“It’s heartbreaking, I have children of my own," Amanda Burey said. "I was just thinking that she was someone’s child.”

“It’s heartbreaking just knowing that somebody would do that to somebody, you know. Please just turn yourself in, just do the right thing, if that was your child, how would you feel.”

