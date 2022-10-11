Cleveland National Air Show to offer partial refunds after shows rained out

CLEVELAND — The 2022 Cleveland National Air Show was basically a wash-out this year, so the nonprofit has decided to offer a partial refund to attendees.
The refund process will work the following way:
RESERVED SEATS (Used and Unused)
- Sunday tickets will receive 25% of ticket value (plus ticket fees)
- Monday tickets will receive 50% of ticket value (plus ticket fees)
GENERAL ADMISSION
- General Admission tickets used on Sunday will receive 25% of ticket value (plus ticket fees)
- General Admission tickets used on Monday will receive 50% of ticket value (plus ticket fees)
- Unused General Admission tickets will receive 50% of ticket value (plus ticket fees)
In order to get a refund, click here to complete this form.
All requests for a refund must be submitted by Oct. 17.
