Cleveland native's business, Bot-It, gets 2 bites on Shark Tank

A Cleveland native has created a solution to prevent bots from gobbling up concert and sporting event tickets online.

Maurice Bachelor, a Cleveland State University graduate, is the founder and CEO of Bot-It.

Bot-It uses artificial intelligence to help people and businesses complete tasks online.

"The normal person that's looking to buy those concert tickets or book those golf tee times, they can't compete because they can't click as fast as the bot," said Bachelor. "So we are here to help the common person fight back on that."

Bachelor appeared on ABC's Shark Tank in October to pitch his business.

Sharks Mark Cuban and Michael Rubin teamed up to offer $300,000 for 30% of the company.

Since appearing on Shark Tank, Bot-It has seen record sales.

"I like to inspire other people from the local area to go out whatever your passion is, whatever your dreams are, to go out and fulfill it because it can come true," said Bachelor.

Bot-It has several subscription plans, starting at $9.99 a month.

