Cleveland Orchestra to require COVID-19 vaccination, negative test for attendees

Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 02, 2022
CLEVELAND — If you're going to a Cleveland Orchestra concert soon, here's what you'll need to know.

Starting on Jan. 3, anyone attending an event will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, including their booster shot, or a negative COVID-19 test.

Attendees who are three and older who cannot be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative test result received from a completed lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test within 24 hours prior to entering Severance or a negative test result received from a completed PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Severance.

Guests will also be required to wear a face mask when attending a performance at Severance Hall.

