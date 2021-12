CLEVELAND — East 6th Street has been closed between Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Road, outside the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building, for an investigation, and the department's bomb squad is on scene, Cleveland police said.

Cleveland police confirmed their bomb squad is assisting Homeland Security in checking a vehicle in the 1200 block of E. 9th Street.

