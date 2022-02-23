Cleveland police find at least 1 body in basement of West Side home

CLEVELAND — Noel Rodriguez and his west side Cleveland neighborhood were left stunned after learning police and homicide investigators found at least one body in the basement of their neighbor's West 49th Street home Tuesday night

Rodriguez, who's owned Noel's Barber Shop in the neighborhood for more than two decades told News 5 he was saddened to find out investigators had to use shovels and hazmat suits to recover the body, in an effort that took several hours.

"Everybody is in shock, we're in shock because this never happens," Rodriguez said. “I’m living over here for 21-years, I have never saw in my life something like that.”

So far, Cleveland police aren't releasing much information about the recovery effort at the home, which also involved the Cleveland Fire Department, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit.

Cleveland police are still not confirming they are searching for a suspect in the case. News 5 will bring you the latest information on this developing story as soon as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and his neighbors can't believe something like this would take place on their usually quiet street.

“They started about 11:30, and we were surprised to see the cops around here," Rodriguez said. "We were surprised to see what happened in this neighborhood because this neighborhood is nice and quiet.”

