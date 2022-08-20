Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.

The first shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Friday near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the teen died.

The second shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Decker Avenue.

According to police, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

A 42-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his right leg, a 16-year-old boy has a gunshot wound to his leg and a 40-year-old had a gunshot wound to the left hip.

All three were transported to University Hospital in unknown conditions.

The third shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Bohn Road.

A 28-year-old man was found with multiple gunshots to his body.

He was transported to Metro Hospital, where he later died.

Police said that preliminary information reveals that the man was with multiple people and a fight ensued when he was shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

The fourth shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 117th Street.

According to police, a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ground and a 33-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

Their conditions are unknown.

The last shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 179th Street.

According to police, a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.

He later died.

Police are investigating all of the shootings.

