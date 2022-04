CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after the body of a 38-year-old man was found near the Flats Friday afternoon.

According to police, the body was found before 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Loop Drive with gunshot wounds to his body, neck and face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available if you call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.