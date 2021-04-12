Cleveland police investigate fatal East 140th Street shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday around 9:30 a.m. in a store parking lot in the 3200 block of East 140th Street.

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of a vehicle.

The man was transported to University Hospitals, where he later died.

Police said they learned on scene that the man was shot by another man upon exiting the store.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.