Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting on Garden Valley Avenue

Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 12, 2021
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday around 7:15 a.m. in the 7500 block of Garden Valley Avenue.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was arguing with a 30-year-old woman, when the 30-year-old shot the other woman.

The 28-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the second-floor landing of the apartment complex.

She was transported to University Hospital, where she later died.

Police are searching for the 30-year-old woman.

No arrests have been made.

