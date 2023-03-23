Cleveland Police looking for 2 men who robbed 77-year-old man of lottery winnings

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men sought in a robbery in which a 77-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his lottery winnings.

According to authorities, the robbery happened on March 3 around 3:20 p.m. near East 128th Street and Eddy Road.

Police said the two men saw the 77-year-old collect cash at a store from a lottery ticket he won and then waited for him to leave. While the 77-year-old was walking home, the two men approached him, robbed him at gunpoint and assaulted him.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5518.

