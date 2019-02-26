CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding three boys who walked out of their residential treatment facility Monday afternoon and haven’t been seen since.

Antoine Wright, 13, Anthony Schade, 12, and Jeremiah Baker, 17, were all supposed to attend group therapy at the Cleveland Christian Home at 11401 Lorain Ave., but instead they walked out of the building without permission, according to a police report.

The boys were last seen walking east on Denison Avenue near West 73rd Street at about 2:50 p.m., authorities said.

Antoine is described by police as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 104 pounds in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray jeans and black shoes.

Anthony is described as a light-skinned black male, 4 feet 5 inches tall, 60 pounds in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Jeremiah is described as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 163 pounds in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the First District Detectives at 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.

