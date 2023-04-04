Cleveland Police release photos of vehicles involved in impersonator robberies

Cleveland Police have released photos of the vehicles that have allegedly been involved in the impersonation of officers.

According to police, there have been at least five incidents involving people impersonating officers, pulling over motorists and robbing them.



The first incident happened March 7 on Route 2 and the W. 45 th Street exit.

Street exit. The second happened on March 28 at 152 nd Street and Lakeshore Avenue.

Street and Lakeshore Avenue. Then again on March 31 on W. 65 th Street.

Street. The fourth recorded incident happened on April 1 on W. 48 th Street.

Street. Then this past Sunday, April 2, on Broadway and Blanche avenues.

Police said a black Dodge Durango and a black Jeep Cherokee have been involved in the crimes.

If you do get pulled over in a situation like this, police want you to call 911 and talk with a dispatcher to see if this is a real stop by actual police officers.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463.

On Monday, News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan spoke to a man who was robbed at gunpoint by police impersonators on April 1. Watch her report below:

CCW license holder shares terrifying experience with Cleveland police impersonators

RELATED: CCW license holder shares terrifying experience with Cleveland police impersonators

