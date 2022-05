CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of shooting another man.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in an alley on East 1st Street.

The victim was transported to MetroHospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim knows the man who shot him but is not cooperating with detectives.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5318.