Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person driving a truck that fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Police were called to Scranton Road and Kinkel Avenue at 10:30 p.m. after a 45-year-old man was struck by a small white pickup truck.

The man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck left the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call police at 216-623-5290.