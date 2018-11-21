Cleveland Police searching for missing 6-year-old

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 6-year-old.

Briyanna Pearson was reported missing by her mother Tuesday afternoon.

Police said reports indicate Pearson was picked up by the non-custodial father without permission from a school bus stop.

Pearson lives with her mother in the 700 block of East 103rd Street.

Her father's name is Dominic Pearson.

Police said there is no indication that he will harm her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-664-4477.