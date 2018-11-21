Cleveland Police searching for missing 6-year-old

Courtney Shaw
9:52 PM, Nov 20, 2018
46 mins ago

Missing 6-year-old. (Source: Cleveland police) 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 6-year-old. 

Briyanna Pearson was reported missing by her mother Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said reports indicate Pearson was picked up by the non-custodial father without permission from a school bus stop. 

Pearson lives with her mother in the 700 block of East 103rd Street. 

Her father's name is Dominic Pearson. 

Police said there is no indication that he will harm her. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-664-4477. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top