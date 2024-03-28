Watch Now
Cleveland Police searching for suspects who stole vehicle at gunpoint

Images of suspects wanted by Cleveland Police for aggravated robbery of a vehicle.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 22:00:35-04

Cleveland police are asking the public to help identify a group of suspects who attempted and failed to steal two vehicles on Sunday at gunpoint and then successfully stole another vehicle.

On March 24, at the intersection of Riverbed Street and Elm Street, the suspects exited a stolen Kia Sedona minivan and attempted to rob two victims at gunpoint for both their vehicles, according to a CPD news release.

Their attempt was thwarted as they were unable to drive the vehicles.

A short time later, the group successfully stole a vehicle at gunpoint in the area of West 60th Street and Father Caruso Drive, police said.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Second District Detective Majid at 216-623-2760.

