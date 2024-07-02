Watch Now
Cleveland police stop wrong-way driver on I-71

Cleveland police were able to stop a driving going the wrong way on I-71 early Tuesday morning.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 02, 2024

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police were able to stop a driver going the wrong way on I-71 early Tuesday morning.

A little after 1:30 a.m., a driver was seen heading northbound in the southbound lanes on I-71 near Clark Avenue.

An officer spotted the car and pulled the driver over to prevent them from crashing into another vehicle.

It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced plans to add wrong-way detection systems to help prevent crashes.

