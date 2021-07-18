Cleveland Public Library begins renovations on historic West Park Branch

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Library celebrated the start of renovations on its historic West Park Branch Saturday, marking the fourth library project underway in the past two months.

West Park Branch, located at 3805 West 157th Street, is getting a face lift.

Some of the efforts to renovated the branch include removing the dropped ceiling that had been added in the '70s, restoring the original vaulted ceiling to bring in natural light, reopening the original entrance on West 157th Street in order to offer better pedestrian access and working on spaces such as meeting rooms and the children's area.

Cleveland Public Library is also working to add more modern amenities to the branch.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the start of the project, which is part of Cleveland Public Library's plan to build or renovate all of its neighborhood branches over the next 10 years.